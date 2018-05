Is It Allergies – or Something More?

You’ve had a sore throat and cough for weeks and you can’t stop sneezing. Chances are, if it comes and goes with the seasons, you’ve got allergies. But if you’re just not sure and you think you might have something else going on, asthma and allergy experts say it’s important to get into your doctor so that they can help alleviate some or all of your suffering. Click on the link above or here for more information.