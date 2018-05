Lennox Beats Tea Area in Region 3-B

LENNOX, SD… Brock Anderson was dominant as Lennox blanked Tea Area 10-0 in Region 3-B. He gave up just 1 hit and got plenty of support from the offense. Zach Foss had a 2-run single in the 2nd inning and Quincy Ihnen knocked in Zach Leisinger in the 3rd and they never looked back.