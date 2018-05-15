Man convicted in double-fatal crash gets 3 years in prison

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A Pine Ridge man convicted of involuntary manslaughter in a crash that killed two people has been sentenced to about three years in federal prison.

The U.S. attorney’s office says 22-year-old Brent Janis was driving drunk on April 8, 2016, when he lost control of his vehicle and it rolled in a ditch on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. Two passengers were killed.

Janis was recently sentenced to 37 months in custody, to be followed by three years of supervised release.