Paul TenHaken Sworn in as Sioux Falls Mayor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The city of Sioux Falls officially has a new Mayor.

Mayor Paul TenHaken was sworn in at an installation ceremony at Carnegie Town Hall today, along with four new city councilors.

The founder and former CEO of Click Rain, a marketing technology agency in Sioux Falls, won the April run-off election against Jolene Loetscher with 63% of the votes.

City councilors Christine M. Erickson, Janet Brekke, Rick Kiley, and Curt Soehl were also sworn in at the ceremony.

