Police chief says 2nd precinct needed for growing Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – Rapid City’s police chief expects growth over the next decade will precipitate a need for a second precinct in the western part of the city.

Chief Karl Jegeris says space will become a problem for his department in the next five to 10 years.

The department this year asked for city money to buy and renovate a building for a new precinct but eventually pulled the request due to city budget constraints.

Jegeris says the request was less about securing funds than it was a measure of support from the council.

He calls the plan “a vision” based on the city’s needs. About half of Rapid City’s land and population is in the west, and hills buffering that area from the east present accessibility challenges for officers.