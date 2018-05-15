Police: Two Arrested on Prostitution Charges at Sioux Falls Hotel

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A 50-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman from California were arrested on prostitution charges in Sioux Falls on Monday night.

Police say they received a tip of possible prostitution from an employee working at a hotel in southwest Sioux Falls. While investigating, police found an online post advertising sexual contact.

Police made contact with a woman in the suspected hotel room and uncovered that she was working with a man who was sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot.

Police say the man had taken the woman there and paid for the room. Police say they also found meth in the vehicle.

Victor Lou from San Jose, California was arrested on prostitution charges and a possession of a controlled substance charge. Fang Zhao from Concord, California was also arrested on prostitution charges.