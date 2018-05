Rollover crash in Hand County kills 26-year-old man

MILLER, S.D. (AP) – A 26-year-old man is dead after a one-vehicle crash in Hand County.

The Highway Patrol says the man’s sport utility vehicle rolled in the ditch off state Highway 45, about 2 miles north of Miller.

The crash happened about 6:30 p.m. Monday. The man was later pronounced dead at a hospital in Miller. His name wasn’t immediately released.