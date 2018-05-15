Scoreboard Tuesday, May 15th

Scoreboard Tuesday, May 15th
Mark Ovenden,
Scoreboard Tuesday, May 15th

College Softball

NAIA Nationals (S. Oregon Bracket)

South Oregon 3, Northwestern 2
St. Francis 5, Northwestern 2 (11 innings) *Red Raiders finish 36-13

College Baseball

NAIA Nationals (Upland Bracket)

Cumberland 8, Northwestern 7 *DeBoer 3 RBI’s/Red Raiders finish 30-20

M-L-B

St. Louis @ Twins

Men’s College Golf

NAIA Nationals @ TPC Deere Run

-5 Keiser U.
-4 Coastal Georgia
-4 Taylor U.
+15 Northwestern

+2 Colton Kooima and Austin Reitz (41st)
+4 Evan Schuler (69th)

 

