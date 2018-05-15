Scoreboard Tuesday, May 15th
Scoreboard Tuesday, May 15th
College Softball
NAIA Nationals (S. Oregon Bracket)
South Oregon 3, Northwestern 2
St. Francis 5, Northwestern 2 (11 innings) *Red Raiders finish 36-13
College Baseball
NAIA Nationals (Upland Bracket)
Cumberland 8, Northwestern 7 *DeBoer 3 RBI’s/Red Raiders finish 30-20
M-L-B
St. Louis @ Twins
Men’s College Golf
NAIA Nationals @ TPC Deere Run
-5 Keiser U.
-4 Coastal Georgia
-4 Taylor U.
+15 Northwestern
+2 Colton Kooima and Austin Reitz (41st)
+4 Evan Schuler (69th)