SDSU Softball Happy for Post Season

BROOKINGS, SD…For the first time in 22 years, South Dakota State softball is headed for the postseason. After reaching the 2018 Summit League Championship finals last weekend, the Jackrabbits were announced as a part of a 17-team field in the 2018 National Invitational Softball Championship Sunday evening.

The Jackrabbits (34-16) earned the automatic bid from The Summit League and are part of a four-team, double-elimination regional May 16-18 in Greeley, Colorado. SDSU will take on Colorado State Wednesday at 4 p.m. CT in a first-round game. Host Northern Colorado and Loyola Maramount meet Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. CT.

The regional champion will advance to a final double-elimination event played May 23-26 at a to-be-determined host site.

“This is an amazing opportunity for SDSU softball,” head coach Krista Wood said. “We are excited to be making our first-ever postseason appearance at the Division I level and look forward to representing Jackrabbit nation and The Summit League.”

The National Invitational Softball Championship is operated, supervised and directed by Triple Crown Sports, a sports event company based in Fort Collins, Colorado, in collaboration with the National Fastpitch Coaches Association. This marks the second year of the tournament, which features eight teams that have won 30 games or more during the 2018 season and six teams that finished second or better during the regular season in their respective conferences.