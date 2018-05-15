State Tennis Tournament Preview

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The boys state tennis tournament starts Thursday in Rapid City with all flight championships on Saturday. Lincoln comes in as the favorite after winning the last 4 titles and with Sam Dobbs leading the way. Despite the fact that the Patriots have a big target on their back, head coach Tom Krueger just wants his team to have fun, which they’ve done all season. The pats did not go through the regular season unblemished, losing a 5-4 match to the O’Gorman Knights of Don Barnes who’s team lost the re-match by the same score. Those two teams are expected to be right there for a possible championship on Saturday.