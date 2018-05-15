Voting Underway to Increase Property Tax to Support West Central School District

HARTFORD, S.D. – Polls opened today for an opt-out that would raise taxes to support the West Central school district schools.

Superintendent Brad Berens says the school district has been operating at a deficit, and there are a number of staff positions and programs on the chopping block, like gymnastics and theater.

Unless a four year, $400,000 a year opt-out, or $1.6 million can be raised through additional property taxes.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. tonight.

Polling places are located at the West Central administration office in Hartford, West Central Elementary school in Humboldt and at Wall Lake Township Hall.