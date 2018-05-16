Augie Women in 10th at D-II Golf Tourney

HOUSTON — In the first round of the NCAA Division II Women’s Golf Championship, Augustana sits in tenth place from the Bay Oaks Country Club in Houston.

The Vikings, who shot a combined 18-over-par (306) are just three strokes shy of being inside the top eight after day one. The University of Indianapolis is two-under-par and is in first place, ahead of second place Dallas Baptist by three strokes.

Augustana started their first round Tuesday from the 10th hole. Senior Kali Trautman and sophomore Hannah Hankinson started off on the right track, shooting for par on the first hole of the day.

Senior Emily Israelson parred the 11th, 12th, 13th, 14th, 16th, 17th and 18th holes on the back nine. On the front nine, she shot even on hole one, five, six, seven and nine. She birdied the par-three hole eight to finish the first round five-over-par (77) and is tied for 38th place.

Trautman parred the 10th, 12th, 13th, 16th, 17th and 18th hole on the back nine. On the front nine, the senior from Clear Lake, S.D. shot for par on every hole on the front nine to finish three-over-par (75) and is currently tied for 32nd place.

Hankinson shot par on the 10th, 11th, 12th, 14th, 17th and 18th hole on the back nine. On the front nine, she shot for par on every hole except one to finish five-over-par (77) and is tied with Israelson for 38th place.

Senior Sierra Langlie parred the 11th, 13th, 14th, 16th, 17th, and 18th holes on the back nine. The Andover, Minn. native followed that up with a tremendous front nine, parring five holes and shooting for birdie on the seventh and eighth holes to finish five-over-par (77) which puts her tied for 38th place with teammates Israelson and Hankinson

Freshman Alex Stone shot 19-over-par (91) in the first round and is in 71st place.

Round two will begin Thursday with tee times beginning at 8:30 a.m.