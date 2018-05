Authorities ID victim of deer-motorcycle crash near Sturgis

STURGIS, S.D. (AP) – Authorities have identified a 39-year-old Piedmont man who died when the motorcycle he was driving collided with a deer in Meade County.

The Highway Patrol says Thomas Van Pelt was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday afternoon on state Highway 79, 8 miles northeast of Sturgis.

There were no passengers on the bike.