Corn Palace announces mural designs for 2019

MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) – The popular Corn Palace tourist attraction in Mitchell has unveiled a set of military-themed murals to be designed for next year’s season at the landmark.

The Daily Republic reports it’s the first year of a collaboration between the Corn Palace and Dakota Wesleyan University’s digital media and design department to make the designs. The corn and grain designs will be installed over the summer and fall.

They include images of helicopters, Navy vessels, military jets over Mount Rushmore and the iconic flag raising at Iwo Jima. The murals also include an homage to Native American Code Talkers in World Wars I and II.

Director Scott Schmidt says the Corn Palace is excited to see the first year of the mural partnership with the university come to fruition.