Where South Dakota Deer Will Need To Be Tested For CWD

RAPID CITY, S.D. – A South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks proposal would require deer killed by hunters in Custer State Park to be tested for chronic wasting disease. The proposal is similar to a current requirement for elk killed in the park, and aimed at determining the prevalence of CWD in the deer population.

The proposal will be considered for adoption after a public hearing set for June 7 in Aberdeen.