FDA Warns of EpiPen Shortage, Many Sioux Falls Pharmacies Out of Stock

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Epinephrine auto injectors – also known as EpiPens – can be lifesaving devices for people suffering from severe allergic reactions, but the Food and Drug Administration warns that the medication might be difficult for people to find.

“Currently with EpiPen, we are experiencing a nationwide shortage,” said Jenny Walter, a Hy-Vee pharmacist. “We are unable to get it at all from our wholesaler.”

It’s a similar story across the nation.

Pharmacies completely out of stock of regular dosage EpiPens with no idea how soon they’ll get more in.

“We don’t have a release date at this time when they will become available again. We are keeping an eye on it, looking to get it as soon as we can,” said Walter.

The Food and Drug Administration has placed EpiPens – both generic and brand name – on its list of drug shortages citing “manufacturing delays,” with date of availability to be determined.

Mylan, the maker of EpiPens, issued a statement acknowledging what it calls “intermittent supply constraints,” but the company says they are working to speed up shipments to wholesalers.

In the event of an emergency, hospitals note they do have the life-saving medication on hand.

“Here, and in any of the hospital’s emergency departments, we have access to epinephrine, it’s just not in the auto-injector form that they would send you home with from a pharmacy,” said Dr. Jared Friedman, Clinical Vice President of Emergency Medicine at Avera. “But certainly we do have the ability to give that medication here in the emergency department.”

But for people who need the medication on the go, Walter advises being mindful of your current EpiPens supply.

“At this time, we just advise letting your doctor know your situation, checking your current EpiPens supply, seeing what your expiration date is, this time, don’t throw that EpiPens away, just for an emergency situation,” said Walter.

While many pharmacies are out of the regular adult dosage EpiPens, many pharmacies do have a limited supply of EpiPen “Juniors.”

Those are lower dosage and prescribed for children 66 pounds and under.