Patrick Henry’s Nancy Frear Named Physical Education Teacher Of The Year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls woman is honored as Physical Education Teacher of the Year in South Dakota and her co-workers celebrated by making a fashion statement today.

Shape South Dakota selected Nancy Frear, from Patrick Henry Middle School, as PE Teacher of the Year last week. Today, staff participated in ‘Dress Up as a Gym Teacher’ day celebrating the state-wide award.

Frear says she knew something was up at the morning meeting when she noticed her peers in shorts, sweaters, t-shirts, and yoga pants, but her co-workers weren’t the only ones to recognize Nancy. Mayor Paul TenHaken wrote a letter to Nancy, declaring the day ‘Nancy Frear Day’ throughout Sioux Falls.

Nancy says the small act of kindness means a lot, “to see that and to know that it goes beyond the walls of Patrick Henry is pretty cool, and Mayor TenHaken just got sworn in last night so its exciting to be on his first day agenda.”

Frear has been teaching for 30 years and doesn’t have plans to retire anytime soon, but she says this award is the cherry on top of what’s been a great career.