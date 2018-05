Police investigate armed robbery of Mitchell laundry

MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) – Police are investigating an early morning armed robbery at a laundry business in Mitchell.

Authorities say a male with a handgun held up Plaza Cleaners at about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the suspect also tried to rob a person near another business as he fled the scene.

Sgt. Dean Knippling says no one was hurt in either incident.