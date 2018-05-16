Scoreboard Wednesday, May 16th
M-L-B
Cardinals 7, Twins 5 *Morrison HR, 2 RBI’s
College Softball
N-I-S-C Regional @ Greeley, CO
SDSU 11, Colorado State 1 *Morse 3 RBI’s, Murphy 3 hits, Jacks now 35-16
Women’s Golf
D-II Nationals in Houston
1st Round
286-Indianapolis
289-DBU
292-Barry
293-Cal-Baptist
306-Augustana (10th)
75-Kali Trautman (32nd)
77-Hannah Hankinson, Sierra Langlie, Emily Israelson (38th)
Men’s Golf
NAIA National @ TPC Deere Run
2nd Round
-3 Coastal Georgia
-2 Dalton State
+4 Oklahoma City, Keiser
+40 Northwestern (21st)
149-Colton Kooima
151-Austin Reitz
153-Evan Schuler