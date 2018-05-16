Scoreboard Wednesday, May 16th

Mark Ovenden,
M-L-B

Cardinals 7, Twins 5 *Morrison HR, 2 RBI’s

College Softball

N-I-S-C Regional @ Greeley, CO

SDSU 11, Colorado State 1 *Morse 3 RBI’s, Murphy 3 hits, Jacks now 35-16

Women’s Golf

D-II Nationals in Houston
1st Round

286-Indianapolis
289-DBU
292-Barry
293-Cal-Baptist
306-Augustana (10th)

75-Kali Trautman (32nd)
77-Hannah Hankinson, Sierra Langlie, Emily Israelson (38th)

Men’s Golf

NAIA National @ TPC Deere Run
2nd Round

-3 Coastal Georgia
-2 Dalton State
+4 Oklahoma City, Keiser

+40 Northwestern (21st)

149-Colton Kooima
151-Austin Reitz
153-Evan Schuler

