VA Medical Center in Sioux Falls Opens Two New Spaces

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The VA Medical Hospital is opening some major upgrades to better serve those who served our country.

The new oncology clinic is about 6,000 square feet of brand new space. Veterans going through chemo therapy will have more personalized spaces to recover. High ceilings and natural light are just a couple of highlights to help veterans feel more comfortable.

A specialty medicine clinic is being introduced to the public tomorrow night on the second floor. More space and state of the art equipment is going to give veterans better, more comfortable care.

“The reception from our veterans. Our veterans are Americas heroes. They are South Dakotans, Minnesotans, and Iowans, that depend on us for their health care. They come here and they see an environment that is welcoming, healing,” said Darwin Goodspeed, the Director of the VA Medical Center.

Various art pieces are scattered around this clinic to provide a welcoming environment. The special medicine clinic will open for the public to see tomorrow night from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.