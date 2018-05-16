Visitor Center for SculptureWalk Sioux Falls Opens at Washington Pavilion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A new visitor center is now open to provide more information about the Sioux Falls Sculpture Walk.

The visitor center is housed in the second floor lobby of the Washington Pavilion and includes a large-scale map of the route, brochures, video and other artwork.

SculptureWalk Sioux Falls installed 57 new pieces earlier this month in downtown Sioux Falls. Organizers estimate more than 300,000 visitors tour the sculptures each year.

The first and last stops on the route are located near the Pavilion, which city officials say provides a good opportunity to start and end at the new visitor center.

“The Sculpture Walk has never been better.So it’s kind of a unique time where we came together as leaders and said, you know what, this is a really good moment to create this. And there is a lot more good things to come,” said Jason Folkerts, the Director 0f Exhibits at the Washington Pavilion.

The visitor center will be open year round, seven days a week, and admission is free.