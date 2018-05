6 Healthy Snacks Your Kids Will Love This Summer

When summer rolls around, kids typically look for whatever they can get their hands to eat on between lounging around the house and running off to their next ballgame or the pool. So, how do you ensure some of what goes into fueling them is flavorful, fun and healthy?

Lizzie Kasparek, a Nutritionist with Sanford Sports Science Institute offers up some tasty options, including the Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Energy Bites below.