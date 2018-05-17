Beloved Sioux Falls Teacher Retires After 50 Years

St. Mary’s beloved “Miss Mac” (aka Jan McEntee) will spend her last day in the classroom on Thursday, May 17th, after teaching at the school for the past 50 years. Just out of college, she had a job interview at the school. “I made God a deal – if He got me this job, I told him I would give Him 50 years of teaching. He did, and I did,” says Miss Mac. Very few people stay at the same job for their entire career, much less making it a full 50 years.

Students and staff alike will say goodbye all day long, as many of the kids worked to clean out their desks as she cleaned out her classroom.

On Friday, Miss Mac will be at St. Mary’s Church for the very last school Mass as a teacher.