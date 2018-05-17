Canaries Season Opens Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – With summer right around the corner, America’s favorite past time heats up. Including here at home!

The upcoming season of the Sioux Falls Canaries kicks off this Friday and there’s plenty of reasons to get excited. From a renovated dining experience to booking your own suite, there’s a great ballpark experience waiting for you.

KDLT’s Simon Floss and Photojournalist Tiffany Sommer went to The Birdcage this morning to preview the upcoming season.

