Crews on Scene of Building Fire and Explosion in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Crews are on the scene of a fire at a welding supply company in Sioux Falls. The fire broke out late this afternoon on North Harlem Avenue.

Witnesses say the A-Ox Welding business exploded. Authorities have evacuated a nearby business building, Thunder Road is closed along with a portion of the bike trail.

Streets in the area are also blocked off.

This story is developing, stay with KDLT News for the latest.