Familiar Faces Return to Canaries for Something Special

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Sioux Falls Canaries open the regular season Friday night at SF Stadium against the Chicago Dogs. And they will have many familiar faces back to try and win a championship. It’s very rare to have so many players return to an independent league team, but Mike Meyer really felt like he’d have a special team if he could recruit his top players to return.