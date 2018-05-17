Former tribal executive sentenced to prison for embezzlement

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) – A former executive board member of the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate Tribe has been sentenced to more than a year in prison for embezzlement.

Sixty-six-year-old Barbara Kirk of Sisseton was sentenced in federal court to 16 months in prison. Kirk also was ordered to pay more than $100,000 in restitution and serve three years of supervised release.

According to court documents, Kirk and others stole money from the Old Agency District, a subdivision of the tribe. Kirk and others were accused of writing checks to themselves for payroll, stipends and travel.

The defendants were accused of stealing more than $360,000 from the district.

The Aberdeen American News reports Kirk was indicted in 2016 along with fellow board members Thomas Adams and Leslie Barse Sr. Barse and Adams were sentenced earlier.