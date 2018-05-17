Gov. Daugaard appointing longtime Huron attorney to bench

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Gov. Dennis Daugaard is appointing longtime Huron attorney Kent Shelton to the bench.

Shelton will become the newest judge in South Dakota’s Third Circuit Court. Daugaard says he’s “a respected member of the bar and a well-known member of the Huron community.”

Shelton has been in private practice in his native Huron since 1990. He has worked in criminal defense, family law, real estate and property, estate planning and corporate law. He has a law degree from the University of Montana.

Shelton will succeed Judge Jon Erickson, who is retiring in June. The Third Circuit includes the counties of Beadle, Brookings, Clark, Codington, Deuel, Kingsbury, Grant, Hamlin, Hand, Jerauld, Lake, Miner, Moody and Sanborn.