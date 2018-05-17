Jacks Split Games at NISC, Play for title Friday

GREELEY, Colo. – South Dakota State bounced back from an 8-0 defeat to Loyola Marymount Thursday with a 7-3 victory in an elimination game later that evening to advance to the National Invitational Softball Championship Greeley Regional title game.

The Jackrabbits improved to 36-17 on the season and are two wins away from advancing to the NISC Championship Round.

Game One: Loyola Marymount 8, South Dakota State 0 (Five Innings)

Madison Hope (22-8) started and pitched 1.1 innings, exiting in the second after allowing five runs on three hits. Taylor Compton came in and threw until the fifth, giving up three runs on four hits before Kendra Conard entered and earned all three outs in the fifth, working around a pair of walks.

Julia Andersen was 2-for-2 in the game with a pair of singles and Abbey Murphy (walk) and Brittney Morse each had a hit.

State threatened with a pair of runners in the first, but it was Loyola Marymount that broke through early with a solo home run and grand slam in the second to open up a 5-0 lead.

The Jacks put two runners on again in the third, but after LMU worked out of the jam the Lions added two more in the fourth behind another home run and a two-out RBI. The deficit grew to 8-0 in the fifth when LMU hit its fourth home run of the day.

Down to its last chance, Andersen laced a two-out single up the middle, but that was it for the Jackrabbit offense in the loss.

Game Two: South Dakota State 7, Colorado State 3

Taylor Compton (9-7) earned the win in relief, entering in the second and throwing six perfect frames with five strikeouts. Hope started and was tagged for three runs before leaving in the second.

Megan Rushing was 2-for-3 in the game with a double and two runs batted in and Murphy was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a walk. Baily Jansen drove in two as she, Lyndsey Crist (RBI) and Yanney Ponce (double) each added a hit.

Andersen and Ali Herdliska each had a pair of walks and Chavez picked up the other Jackrabbit RBI.

SDSU found itself in a 3-0 hole early as CSU opened the second with four-straight singles but stayed within striking distance with a run in the bottom of the third. Yanney Ponce doubled to left-center to start the inning and beat a throw to the plate in the next at-bat when Murphy poked a single through the right side.

The Jacks continued to chip away and made it a one-run game in the fourth, using a one-out walk from Dana Chavez and an RBI double off the left-center fence from Rushing.

Riding the momentum of a third consecutive shutout inning from Compton, the Jackrabbit offense roared to life in the fifth to take a 7-3 lead with a five-spot.

Murphy, Andersen and Herdliska drew consecutive free passes to begin the fifth, and with one out Crist took a pitch through the left side for the tying run. Chavez broke the tie in the next at-bat with a sacrifice fly to left and Rushing followed with a single to center to plate Herdliska from second.

With runners on the corners and two outs, Janssen hit a ball hard to center with the runners moving as two more came home for SDSU.

Leading by four, the Jacks never let CSU back in the game as Compton tossed the final two innings in perfect fashion for the win.

Game Notes

South Dakota State is now 2-2 the National Invitational Softball Championship, 0-1 all-time against Loyola Marymount and 2-2 in its series history with Colorado State.

Abbey Murphy (75 hits) is two away from matching the school’s single-season hits mark.

The Jackrabbits have now scored five or more runs in 20 innings this season.

The Jacks are 2-1 in elimination games in tournaments this season (Summit League, NISC).

Up Next

South Dakota State advances to Friday’s final for a rematch with Loyola Marymount. First pitch has been moved to 11 a.m. CT / 10 a.m. MT due to impending weather in the area, with an if-necessary game to follow at approximately 1:30 p.m. CT / 12:30 p.m. MT.