Judge Orders McKennan Home Owners to Move or Demolish Home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A circuit court judge has ordered the owners of an oversized house in the historic McKennan Park neighborhood to remove or demolish the house in 30 days.

Today, Judge John Pekas ordered Joseph and Sarah Sapienza to comply with his order or the house located at 1323 South Second Avenue, will be demolished for them. The South Dakota Supreme Court upheld a court ruling that said the home needs to be brought in compliance with historic district and city regulations.

Neighbors Pierce and Barbara McDowell filed a lawsuit in 2015 arguing that the home didn’t conform to state historic regulations or city zoning ordinances.

PREVIOUS STORY

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A massive home in the historic McKennan Park neighborhood in Sioux Falls will need some serious remodeling.

The South Dakota Supreme Court today upheld a 2016 court ruling that said the home needs to be brought in compliance with historic district and city regulations.

The home, built by, Joseph and Sarah Sapienza, is about eight feet too tall and stands too close to their next door neighbors. Those neighbors, Pierce and Barbara McDowell, filed the lawsuit in 2015.

The case will be sent back to the circuit court in 20 days for a judge to determine when changes need to be made.