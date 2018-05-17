Scoreboard Thursday, May 17th

Scoreboard Thursday, May 17th

Boys State Tennis
Day One in Rapid City

300-O’Gorman
300-Mitchell
264-RC Stevens
252-Roosevelt
238-O’Gorman

College Softball
NISC Region in Greeley, CO

Loyola Marymount 8, SDSU 0 *Lions 4 HR’s, Flores grand slam
SDSU 7, Colorado State 3 *Compton 6 IP-0 hits, Rushing/Janssen 2 RBI’s

*Jacks (36-17) must beat Loyola twice Friday

College Baseball
Central Region in Magnolia, AR

Augustana 9, Pittsburg State 4 *WP-Mitzel (10-0) Wylie 3-run HR

Women’s Golf
D-II Nationals in Houston

2nd Round

-3 Indianapolis
+12 Nova Southeastern
+15 DBU
+18 Barry
+30 Augustana (7th)

148-Hannah Hankinson (18th) 71 today
151-Kali Trautman (29th)
153-Sierra Langlie (41st)
154-Emily Israelson (44th)

Men’s Golf
NAIA National @ TPC Deere Run

-4 Oklahoma City
+4 Dalton State
+4 Coastal Georgia
+7 Keiser
+41 Northwestern (18th)

220-Colton Kooima *71 today
221-Evan Schuler *68 today
222-Justin Kraft *67 today

H.S. Track & Field

Boys

Region 1-B

198.8-Milbank
143.3-Roncalli
114-Sisseton
100.8-Groton Area
77.3-Redfield/Doland

Region 2-B

141-Ipswich
77.5-Faulkton
95-Sully Buttes
85-Eurekea/Bowdle
75.5-Herreid/Selby

Region 3-B

161-JV Christian
82-Castlewood
81-DeSmet
65-Deubrook
61-Hitchcock/Tulare

Region 2-A

201.5-Madison
135.5-Hamlin
104-Sioux Valley
101-Deuel
98-Flandreau

Girls

Region 1-B

205-Roncalli
160.7-Milbank
114-Redfield/Doland
102-Webster
100.3-Groton Area

Region 2-B

226-Ipswich
105-Potter County
77-Sully Buttes
66-Eureka/Bowdle
52-Sunshine Bible Academy

Region 3-B

176-Estelline/Hendricks
167-Deubrook
90-Wolsey/Wessington
74-Lake Preston
56-JV Christian

Region 2-A

197-Madison
176-Hamlin
127-Sioux Valley
88-Flandreau
82-Deuel

 

