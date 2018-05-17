Scoreboard Thursday, May 17th
Boys State Tennis
Day One in Rapid City
300-O’Gorman
300-Mitchell
264-RC Stevens
252-Roosevelt
238-O’Gorman
College Softball
NISC Region in Greeley, CO
Loyola Marymount 8, SDSU 0 *Lions 4 HR’s, Flores grand slam
SDSU 7, Colorado State 3 *Compton 6 IP-0 hits, Rushing/Janssen 2 RBI’s
*Jacks (36-17) must beat Loyola twice Friday
College Baseball
Central Region in Magnolia, AR
Augustana 9, Pittsburg State 4 *WP-Mitzel (10-0) Wylie 3-run HR
Women’s Golf
D-II Nationals in Houston
2nd Round
-3 Indianapolis
+12 Nova Southeastern
+15 DBU
+18 Barry
+30 Augustana (7th)
148-Hannah Hankinson (18th) 71 today
151-Kali Trautman (29th)
153-Sierra Langlie (41st)
154-Emily Israelson (44th)
Men’s Golf
NAIA National @ TPC Deere Run
-4 Oklahoma City
+4 Dalton State
+4 Coastal Georgia
+7 Keiser
+41 Northwestern (18th)
220-Colton Kooima *71 today
221-Evan Schuler *68 today
222-Justin Kraft *67 today
H.S. Track & Field
Boys
Region 1-B
198.8-Milbank
143.3-Roncalli
114-Sisseton
100.8-Groton Area
77.3-Redfield/Doland
Region 2-B
141-Ipswich
77.5-Faulkton
95-Sully Buttes
85-Eurekea/Bowdle
75.5-Herreid/Selby
Region 3-B
161-JV Christian
82-Castlewood
81-DeSmet
65-Deubrook
61-Hitchcock/Tulare
Region 2-A
201.5-Madison
135.5-Hamlin
104-Sioux Valley
101-Deuel
98-Flandreau
Girls
Region 1-B
205-Roncalli
160.7-Milbank
114-Redfield/Doland
102-Webster
100.3-Groton Area
Region 2-B
226-Ipswich
105-Potter County
77-Sully Buttes
66-Eureka/Bowdle
52-Sunshine Bible Academy
Region 3-B
176-Estelline/Hendricks
167-Deubrook
90-Wolsey/Wessington
74-Lake Preston
56-JV Christian
Region 2-A
197-Madison
176-Hamlin
127-Sioux Valley
88-Flandreau
82-Deuel