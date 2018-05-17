SD Governor Candidate Billie Sutton Holds Press Conference in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -Billie Sutton, a candidate for South Dakota Governor held a press conference on Thursday.

Sutton wants to bring economic diversity to South Dakota. He also wants to keep South Dakota students in the state after they graduate.

Sutton served as state senator for eight years and he thinks that experience will help if he becomes the next Governor of South Dakota.

Sutton says he hopes to change the public’s view of government, “I want to bring trust back to the people. It’s on all of us to work, to have an honest and accountable government.”

Sutton hopes to bring higher wages and better jobs to South Dakota if elected.