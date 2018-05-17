Senate to vote Thursday on CIA nominee Haspel

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Senate is set to vote Thursday to confirm Gina Haspel as the first female director at the CIA.

Haspel’s nomination to lead the spy agency revived a debate on its now-banned torture program. She is expected to be confirmed after several Democrats joined most Republicans in saying they would back President Donald Trump’s nominee.

Republican Sen. John Cornyn said in a floor speech Thursday afternoon that the Senate would be voting soon.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was able to push voting past opponents, including ailing Sen. John McCain, who urged senators to reject her. He is home in Arizona and will not be voting on the nomination.