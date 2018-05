Sieperda Wins 3rd Straight 3200 M State Title

Sieperda Wins 3rd Straight 3200 M State Title

DES MOINES, IA… Thursday was day one of the Iowa State Track and Field Meet and more history was made by Central Lyon senior Gable Sieperda,. He broke his own state record by nearly 6 seconds in the 3200 M with a time of 9:09.6. The senior is headed to Iowa State after a sensational high school career. It was his 3rd 3200 Meter state title.