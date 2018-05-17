South Dakota Board of Regents launches search for new leader

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota’s Board of Regents has launched the search for a new executive director and CEO.

Current leader Michael Rush is resigning at the end of the month. He said in April that he and the board that oversees the public higher education system “came to a mutual decision” about his departure.

The board on Thursday said it was inviting nominations and applications for Rush’s successor. The board also announced a constituent panel to help review candidates.