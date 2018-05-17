Trump cites ‘protections’ if North Korea denuclearizes

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is trying to address North Korea’s concerns ahead of his potential summit with Kim Jong Un.

Trump says that if the North Korean leader agrees to denuclearize, he will get what Trump is calling “protections.”

Here are Trump’s words: “He’ll get protections that would be very strong.”

The North has argued that it needs its nuclear weapons to preserve its security, and expressed concerns about giving up its nuclear program. The North cites the example of former Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi, who died at the hands of rebel forces amid a popular uprising in October 2011. He had given up his nuclear program in the 2000s.

Trump is making clear that he won’t talk about U.S. troop levels in South Korea during the planned meeting with Kim on June 12 in Singapore.