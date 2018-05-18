2018 Tulip Festival Underway

ORANGE CITY, IA – For the 78th year Orange City celebrates it’s Dutch heritage.

The Tulip Festival started as a small celebration of Dutch culture in 1938, but has since grown to become one of the biggest attractions for the area. Volunteers and organizers say there’s something for everyone at the festival, and the community takes great pride celebrating the roots of their ancestors.

“You’ll see people walking all over town this weekend in authentic Dutch costumes, eating dutch food, just doing all sorts of ‘dutch-ey’ things. We scrub the streets everyday for the afternoon parade which is kind of a novelty and uniqueness,” said Director of the Chamber of Commerce Mike Hofman.

The free festival features a musical performed by community members, a tulip queen and her court, shoe making demonstrations, 2 parades each day, and plenty of Dutch food. The festivities wrap up tomorrow (Saturday) night.

KDLT’s Simon Floss and Photojournalist Tiffany Sommer went to Orange City to speak with Hofman, as well as the Tulip Queen and her court to find out more about the special festival.

