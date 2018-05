Aberdeen to Remove Ash Trees to Prevent Ash Borer Infestation

ABERDEEN, S.D. – With an infestation of emerald ash borer insects almost a certainty at some point, Aberdeen is implementing a plan to remove ash trees from public rights of way. South Dakota’s Agriculture Department earlier this month confirmed the presence of the destructive insect in the state for the first time, in Sioux Falls. Officials in Pierre and Yankton also are discussing what to do.