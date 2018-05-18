Canaries Win Home Opener With 7-run 5th

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Sioux Falls Canaries started the season with a big come-from-behind win over the Chicago Dogs Friday night at Sioux Falls Stadium. Ty Morrison homered on the first pitch in the bottom of the first, but the Dogs still took a 3-1 lead into the bottom of the 5th. That’s when the Birds erupted for 7 runs. Burt Reynolds hit an opposite field 3-run homer and Aaron Gretz had a 2-run single. Grady Wood was the winning pitcher, striking out 7 Dogs in his 5 innings pitched. The Canaries host Chicago Saturday and Sunday at the Birdcage as well.

