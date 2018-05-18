Endangered Species Scientist Visits Great Plains Zoo

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A scientist working to save black rhinos overseas made a special visit to the Great Plains Zoo.

Dr. Jeff Muntiering is a conservation biologist for the Minnesota Zoo. For the last 15 years his work has been done in Southwest Africa.

He has worked with the community and police there to protect black rhinos, which are classified as critically endangered.

Muntifering visited the Great Plains Zoo to meet their three black rhinos, and explain to families what he does. Black rhinos are poached for their horns in Africa, and he says the continent on average loses three per day.

“The horns going off into the black market to Asia. To feed that demand, and it’s a big big problem. The recent estimates are rhinos might be extinct in the wild over the next ten years. Which is a really sobering fact,” said Dr. Muntifering.

Dr. Muntifering will be in Sioux Falls and talk with zoo goers through the weekend. He says education on threats to these animals is fundamental to their survival.