Explosion Witness: “The Whole Building Would Shake.”

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – ATF, The South Dakota State Fire Marshal, and Sioux Falls Fire Rescue are investigating a fire and explosions at an industrial factory. On Thursday, you could see smoke throughout Sioux Falls. Many marked themselves “safe” on Facebook to let family and friends know they were okay. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says they haven’t seen an event of this magnitude in two decades. KDLT’s Allison Royal spoke with a runner that witnessed the terrifying event unfold right in front of her.

“It was pretty scary,” said Megan Randall, a witness.

It started out as a typical crossfit workout. Randall and about 15 others were running toward the A-Ox Welding Company. However, things quickly took a turn for the worst, starting with a big “boom.”.

“I heard this huge explosion and then I just saw flames you know, billowing above the building,” said Randall.

You can see a jarring explosion here on this footage.Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says propane tanks were exploding and rapidly catching fire.

As thick black smoke covered the sky, Randall and other runners immediately turned around and went back inside the gym before evacuating.

“It hurt,” said Randall. “It was like a bomb going off every 10 to fifteen seconds. You’d hear another explosion and then another explosion and the whole building would shake every single time.”

First responders rushed to the area, evacuating everyone within a mile of the fire and closing off roads, including part of the bike trail. They say they wanted the public away from the dangerous explosions and exposure to toxic fumes from the burning fuels.

“When you have your HAZMAT team tell you to evacuate out to a mile, that’s a big deal,” said Fire Chief Brad Goodread. “You have a big risk there.”

Firefighters say this fire started outside on the west side of the building. Five employees were able to evacuate safely.

However, the stress was just beginning. Three 1,000-gallon tanks were very close to the fire – a major concern for first responders.

“It can be a devastating incident when those go, or all three of them,” said Goodread.

Fortunately, Fire Rescue was able to stop the fire before it was too late.

Three semi trucks also burned. Fire rescue says the cost of the property damage is unknown at this time.

Authorities and a representative from the company say no one was hurt, partially thanks to evacuation plans.

Fire Rescue says they’ve had a contract with Aerial Horizons Drone Service for about a year, but this is the first time they’ve utilized a drone in an emergency situation. Goodread says the aerial drone gave them a clear view of the scene without unnecessarily endangering first responders.