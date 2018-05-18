Heavy Rain Washes Away Dam at Lake Hiddenwood Recreation Park

Thursday night’s heavy rains washed away a dam in a State Park near Selby.

The Walworth County Sheriff’s office says the downpour wiped out the dam at the Lake Hiddenwood Recreation area early Friday morning. No one was camping in the park.

The earthen dam was 27 feet high and had a concrete spillway with a bridge over it. It was built in 1927 to create Lake Hiddenwood, one of the first artificial lakes in South Dakota.

The park is closed indefinitely.

Thursday night’s storm also brought hail and wind gusts up to 80 mph.