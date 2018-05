Lincoln Leads State Tennis After Day 2 in RC

Lincoln Leads State Tennis After Day 2 in RC

RAPID CITY, SD… After day 2 of the boys state tennis tournament it’s a tight race between Lincoln and Rapid City Stevens. The Patriots, who have won the last 4 state title have 470 points while the Raiders are very close with 439. Mitchell is 3rd with 385 followed by Roosevelt and O’Gorman. All championship matches are Saturday.