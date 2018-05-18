Local Church Holds Rummage Sale to Support Mission Trip

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Mission trips require a lot of money and a lot of effort. One Sioux Falls church took a step forward in their efforts today.

Twenty members of the Asbury United Methodist Church will be going to the Dominican Republic on a youth mission trip next June.

Partnering with Samaritan’s Feet they will be giving out shoes, bible school for kids, and fluoride for teeth.

Today, they sold items at the church that were donated by businesses and church members. Items ranged from office desks, to board games, and even three type writers. In total, about $30,000 needs to be raised. Church officials say the efforts go beyond the members heading to the Dominican.

“Our church is like a family, and they’ve been coming and helping us with the pricing, the marking, the sorting. So, its an entire church congregation effort,” said group leader Tracey Johnson.

Fundraising efforts have included pancake feeds, and even working at the Premier Center. The rummage sale goes until 6 p.m. tonight and runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. tomorrow.