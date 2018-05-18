Saturday: Ninja for Gianni Fundraiser at 605 Ninja Academy

HARRISBURG, S.D. – A Harrisburg boy who suffered a traumatic brain injury after an ATV accident last November continues to face challenges and the community continues to rally around him.

11-year-old Gianni Farinacci has undergone several surgeries since the incident that nearly took his life. The most recent surgery took place this morning. Doctors are trying to help Gianni with fluid that continues to put pressure on his brain.

A fundraiser will be held tomorrow for Gianni to help offset medical expenses.

Ninja for Gianni will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. tomorrow at 605 Ninja Academy in Sioux Falls. You can find more information about the event here: Ninja for Gianni.