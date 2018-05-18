Scoreboard Friday, May 18th

Scoreboard Friday, May 18th
Mark Ovenden,
Share This:

Scoreboard Friday, May 18th

Boys State Tennis
Day 2 Team Scores 

470-Lincoln
439-RC Stevens
385-Mitchell
372.5-Roosevelt
372-O’Gorman

Women’s Golf
NCAA D-II National @ Houston
3rd Round

+3 Indianapolis
+27 Barry
+28 Nova Southeastern
+30 DBU
+62 Augustana (10th)

227-Hannah Hankinson (29th)
231-Sierra Langlie (40th)
233-Kali Trautman (45th)

American Association

Canaries vs. Chicago Dogs

M-L-B

Milwaukee @ Twins

College Baseball

NDSU 15, SDSU 14 (10) *Jacobsob 4 hits, 3 RBI’s, Wenninger 4 RBI’s
NDSU 2, SDSU 1 (5th)

Central Region @ Magnolia, AR

Augustana 4, Emporia State 2 *2 runs in 9th/Vikes now 46-8 (2-0 @ Region)

H.S. Baseball
Class “A” Playoffs

Lincoln vs. Brookings
Yankton vs. Mitchell
Watertown vs. Harrisburg
Brandon Valley vs. Huron

College Softball
NISC Region Championship @ Greeley, CO

SDSU 6, Loyola Marymount 5 *Rushing 3-run HR, Anderson HR
Loyola Marymount 7, SDSU 1 *Championship Game

*Jacks season ends 37-18

I-F-L

Storm @ Cedar Rapids

 

Related Post

Scoreboard Monday, January 8th
Scoreboard Thursday, January 18th
Scoreboard Wednesday, September 27th
Scoreboard Tuesday, May 1st

You Might Also Like