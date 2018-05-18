Scoreboard Friday, May 18th

Boys State Tennis

Day 2 Team Scores

470-Lincoln

439-RC Stevens

385-Mitchell

372.5-Roosevelt

372-O’Gorman

Women’s Golf

NCAA D-II National @ Houston

3rd Round

+3 Indianapolis

+27 Barry

+28 Nova Southeastern

+30 DBU

+62 Augustana (10th)

227-Hannah Hankinson (29th)

231-Sierra Langlie (40th)

233-Kali Trautman (45th)

American Association

Canaries vs. Chicago Dogs

M-L-B

Milwaukee @ Twins

College Baseball

NDSU 15, SDSU 14 (10) *Jacobsob 4 hits, 3 RBI’s, Wenninger 4 RBI’s

NDSU 2, SDSU 1 (5th)

Central Region @ Magnolia, AR

Augustana 4, Emporia State 2 *2 runs in 9th/Vikes now 46-8 (2-0 @ Region)

H.S. Baseball

Class “A” Playoffs

Lincoln vs. Brookings

Yankton vs. Mitchell

Watertown vs. Harrisburg

Brandon Valley vs. Huron

College Softball

NISC Region Championship @ Greeley, CO

SDSU 6, Loyola Marymount 5 *Rushing 3-run HR, Anderson HR

Loyola Marymount 7, SDSU 1 *Championship Game

*Jacks season ends 37-18

I-F-L

Storm @ Cedar Rapids