Scoreboard Friday, May 18th
Scoreboard Friday, May 18th
Scoreboard Friday, May 18th
Boys State Tennis
Day 2 Team Scores
470-Lincoln
439-RC Stevens
385-Mitchell
372.5-Roosevelt
372-O’Gorman
Women’s Golf
NCAA D-II National @ Houston
3rd Round
+3 Indianapolis
+27 Barry
+28 Nova Southeastern
+30 DBU
+62 Augustana (10th)
227-Hannah Hankinson (29th)
231-Sierra Langlie (40th)
233-Kali Trautman (45th)
American Association
Canaries vs. Chicago Dogs
M-L-B
Milwaukee @ Twins
College Baseball
NDSU 15, SDSU 14 (10) *Jacobsob 4 hits, 3 RBI’s, Wenninger 4 RBI’s
NDSU 2, SDSU 1 (5th)
Central Region @ Magnolia, AR
Augustana 4, Emporia State 2 *2 runs in 9th/Vikes now 46-8 (2-0 @ Region)
H.S. Baseball
Class “A” Playoffs
Lincoln vs. Brookings
Yankton vs. Mitchell
Watertown vs. Harrisburg
Brandon Valley vs. Huron
College Softball
NISC Region Championship @ Greeley, CO
SDSU 6, Loyola Marymount 5 *Rushing 3-run HR, Anderson HR
Loyola Marymount 7, SDSU 1 *Championship Game
*Jacks season ends 37-18
I-F-L
Storm @ Cedar Rapids