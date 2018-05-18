Sisseton Sentencing

Former tribal executive sentenced to prison for embezzlement.

A former executive board member of the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate Tribe has been sentenced to more than a year in prison for embezzlement.

Sixty-six-year-old Barbara Kirk of Sisseton was sentenced in federal court to 16 months in prison. Kirk also was ordered to pay more than $100,000 in restitution and serve three years of supervised release.

According to court documents, Kirk and others stole money from the Old Agency District, a subdivision of the tribe. Kirk and others were accused of writing checks to themselves for payroll, stipends and travel.

The defendants were accused of stealing more than $360,000 from the district.

Kirk was indicted in 2016 along with fellow board members Thomas Adams and Leslie Barse Sr. Barse and Adams were sentenced earlier.