Storm Rally in 4th to Win at Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA… The Sioux Falls Storm put up 24 points in the 4th quarter Friday night to pick up a 56-45 win over the Cedar Rapids Titans. Marques Rodgers gained 110 yards on 20 carries and scored twice and Lorenzo Brown had 3 short touchdown runs and threw a huge 4th quarter TD pass to Mike Tatum. Chad Stoterau, the Northern grad also blocked a FG and recovered for a score as Sioux Falls improved to 8-3 for the season.