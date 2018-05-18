Storm Rally in 4th to Win at Cedar Rapids

Storm Rally in 4th to Win at Cedar Rapids
Mark Ovenden,
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA… The Sioux Falls Storm put up 24 points in the 4th quarter Friday night to pick up a 56-45 win over the Cedar Rapids Titans. Marques Rodgers gained 110 yards on 20 carries and scored twice and Lorenzo Brown had 3 short touchdown runs and threw a huge 4th quarter TD pass to Mike Tatum. Chad Stoterau, the Northern grad also blocked a FG and recovered for a score as Sioux Falls improved to 8-3 for the season.

