67-year-old Motorcyclist Killed in Crash with Near Watertown

WATERTOWN, S.D. (AP) – A 67-year-old motorcyclist has died in a crash with a pickup near Watertown.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says the man was driving a motorcycle west on U.S. 212 when he failed to negotiate a curve. The motorcyclist crossed the center line and into the path of a pickup pulling a trailer Friday.

The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown from the cycle. He later died. His name has not been released. The pickup driver, a 51-year-old man, was not hurt.

The Highway Patrol is investigating.