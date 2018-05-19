68th Anniversary of Armed Forces Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Saturday marks the 68th anniversary of Armed Forces Day. People across the nation honored those who have served in the U.S. military. Sioux Falls had their own celebration.

Veterans and spectators gathered at the South Dakota Air National Guard to honor those who serve past, present and future. Awards were given to service men and women for outstanding military and community achievement.

Soldiers performed the 100 American flags ceremony.

This day is also to celebrate the unity between all the armed forces, which happened in the 1950s.

“As a United States force, it is a collaborative effort and it’s nice to recognize the Army, the Air Force, the Navy, the Marines and the Coastguard and all the components, the active duty, the guard, the reserve. it’s one team one fight and this is a day to pause and reflect on that,” said Chief Master Sergeant Jeff VanderWoude.

The next generation of soldiers were also celebrated. New enlistees gave their oath to protecting the United States.